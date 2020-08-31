Bangladesh war commander Abu Osman Chowdhury hospitalised, tests positive for COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2020 12:08 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2020 12:08 AM BdST
Abu Osman Chowdhury, the commander of Liberation War sector No. 8, who won the Independence Award for his contribution to Bangladesh’s freedom, has caught COVID-19.
The retired lieutenant colonel was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon after he fell sick.
Haroon Habib, the secretary general of the Sector Commanders Forum, said Osman’s daughter Nasima Osman informed him about the test result in the night.
Habib said 84-year-old Osman has been suffering from old-age complications for a long time. Osman also suffers from loss of memory, according to Habib.
Born in Chandpur’s Faridganj on Jan 1, 1936, Osman was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in 1958 after passing BA at Cumilla Victoria College. He was promoted to major in 1968.
Osman married Nazia Khanom in 1960. Nasima and Fauzia Osman are their two daughters.
When the Pakistan Army launched the genocide of the Bengalis in Dhaka on Mar 25 night in 1971, Osman was in Kushtia, working as the commander of the East Pakistan Rifle’s fourth wing in Chuadanga.
He led a group of soldiers to Chuadanga the following morning and joined the Liberation War. He was given the charge of sector No. 8 in the southwest.
Osman led a platoon of soldiers to give a guard of honour to the newly formed cabinet of Bangladesh at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on Apr 17 during the war.
His wife Nazia also helped the freedom fighters by guarding arms and ammunition and their families with food, water, money and medicine.
After independence, Osman was promoted to lieutenant colonel. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made him the director of the Army Service Corps.
During the coups and countercoups on Nov 7 in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu, a group of army personnel attacked Osman’s home in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
He was away, but the assailants killed Nazia.
Osman played a key role in the formation of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to demand justice for the 1971 war atrocities.
Currently, he is serving as senior vice-chairman of the Sectors Commanders Forum.
When the Awami League government came to power in 1996, Osman was made chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later made him the administrator of Chandpur district council.
The government honoured him with the highest civilian award Swadhinata Padak in 2014.
- Shias observe muted Ashura
- Tazia procession brought out despite police ban
- Govt reports 1,897 new virus cases, 42 deaths
- Tourism hotspots begin drawing people
- DNCC drive to free up walkways
- Mortal remains of war hero CR Dutta to arrive in Dhaka Monday
- Shimulia-Kathalbari night ferries halted
- Looking for alternatives to earnings from Sundarbans
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Housebound for months, Bangladeshis are beginning to crowd tourism hotspots
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 310,800
- Burdened with debt, Bangladeshis depending on risky Sundarbans look for alternatives
- The true cost of Lionel Messi’s declaration of independence
- Defying police ban, Geneva Camp residents bring out Tazia procession in Mohammadpur
- Coronavirus incentives drive Bangladesh private sector credit flow
- India’s COVID-19 outbreak is now the world’s fastest-growing
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Messi contract is valid, says La Liga, after he fails to attend Barcelona medical