Bangladesh train services to continue at half capacity, ticket prices unchanged

Ticket prices, however, will remain unchanged, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Shujon said after signing a deal with a Chinese company over the acquisition of 125 luggage vans by Bangladesh Railway on Monday.

Although bus services will resume full-scale operations while restoring normal fares from September, the railway authorities have decided to take a different tack, according to the minister.

“We have decided to gradually return to full capacity. We don’t know if the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh will worsen or abate. That’s why we have taken a different approach from bus operators,” Shujon said.

Shujon added that his ministry have formed a committee to look into when rail fares can be raised in the future. The committee recently submitted a report but the authorities are yet to take a decision on it.

“The prime minister has instructed the authorities to operate trains services at half capacity while focusing on transporting goods to raise its earnings.”

Rail services restarted after a 66-day shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh on May 31.

The resumption of rail services was subject to the government's health and hygiene directives with trains only allowed to operate at half the passenger capacity.