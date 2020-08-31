Bangladesh President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over passing of Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital at the age of 84.

“Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh. His great contribution in the Liberation War in 1971 accelerated our victory,” President Hamid said.

“He played an important role in shaping global public opinion in Bangladesh's favour during the Liberation War. His demise is an irreparable loss to the politics of this sub-continent."

The president prayed for his departed soul and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In her condolence message, Hasina underscored Mukherjee's "outstanding contribution as a politician and a true friend to Bangladesh during the Liberation War."

Recounting her memories of the former president, whom she described as a 'guardian', Hasina said, "Pranab Mukherjee always supported us while we were in India after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He always asked after my family and always stood beside us whenever my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and I needed anything."

"He kept encouraging and supporting us even after we returned to the country. He was our guardian and a family friend. He gave us courage to confront any crisis."

With his passing, India has lost a "wise and patriotic" leader while Bangladesh has lost a friend, according to the prime minister.

"He will live on as a shining star in the politics of the sub-continent."