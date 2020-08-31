Bangladesh President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over passing of Pranab Mukherjee
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2020 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2020 08:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock and grief over the passing of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.
Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital at the age of 84.
“Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh. His great contribution in the Liberation War in 1971 accelerated our victory,” President Hamid said.
The president prayed for his departed soul and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
In her condolence message, Hasina underscored Mukherjee's "outstanding contribution as a politician and a true friend to Bangladesh during the Liberation War."
Recounting her memories of the former president, whom she described as a 'guardian', Hasina said, "Pranab Mukherjee always supported us while we were in India after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He always asked after my family and always stood beside us whenever my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and I needed anything."
With his passing, India has lost a "wise and patriotic" leader while Bangladesh has lost a friend, according to the prime minister.
"He will live on as a shining star in the politics of the sub-continent."
