Bangladesh logs 33 virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 2,174

The tally of infections jumped to 312,996 on the back of 2,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the health directorate.

The number of fresh recoveries surpassed new infections in the same period with another 2,980 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospitals. It brings the recovery count to 204,887.

A total of 12,454 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 17.46 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 65.46 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent following the latest deaths of 29 men and four women.

Globally, over 25.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 846,574 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.