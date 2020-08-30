Prime suspect in Sinha murder Liakat gives statement to court

Liakat, who had been removed from duty along with several other policeman, was brought to the court just before noon on Sunday.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah finished recording the statement after 4:30pm, said court police's Inspector Pradip Kumar Das.

Liakat was produced in court two days at the end of his third three-day remand with the RAB. He was taken to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for medical-checkup before the recording of the statement.

Asked what Liakat said in the statement, RAB investigator SP Khairul Islam said he was yet to read Liakat’s statement given to the court, showing an envelop containing a copy of the statement.

He said the accused had admitted to “some information” in custody.

”Confessing to the police means nothing if he does not confess before the magistrate,” Khairul said.

“I believe he has revealed the truth,” he added.

On the night of Jul 31, Sinha was shot dead by Liakat at the check-point on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Sinha’s sister Shahria Sharmin filed a murder case on Aug 5 and seven members of the police, including Teknaf police OC, whose name also happens to be Pradip Kumar Das, surrendered to the court.

OC Pradip is currently in RAB custody.