Prime suspect in Sinha murder Liakat gives statement to court
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 09:10 PM BdST
Liakat Ali, the prime suspect in the case over retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan’s killing at a check-point, has given a statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code or CrPC.
Liakat, who had been removed from duty along with several other policeman, was brought to the court just before noon on Sunday.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah finished recording the statement after 4:30pm, said court police's Inspector Pradip Kumar Das.
Liakat was produced in court two days at the end of his third three-day remand with the RAB. He was taken to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for medical-checkup before the recording of the statement.
Asked what Liakat said in the statement, RAB investigator SP Khairul Islam said he was yet to read Liakat’s statement given to the court, showing an envelop containing a copy of the statement.
He said the accused had admitted to “some information” in custody.
”Confessing to the police means nothing if he does not confess before the magistrate,” Khairul said.
“I believe he has revealed the truth,” he added.
On the night of Jul 31, Sinha was shot dead by Liakat at the check-point on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
Sinha’s sister Shahria Sharmin filed a murder case on Aug 5 and seven members of the police, including Teknaf police OC, whose name also happens to be Pradip Kumar Das, surrendered to the court.
OC Pradip is currently in RAB custody.
- Shias observe muted Ashura
- Tazia procession brought out despite police ban
- Govt reports 1,897 new virus cases, 42 deaths
- Tourism hotspots begin drawing people
- DNCC drive to free up walkways
- Mortal remains of war hero CR Dutta to arrive in Dhaka Monday
- Shimulia-Kathalbari night ferries halted
- Looking for alternatives to earnings from Sundarbans
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Housebound for months, Bangladeshis are beginning to crowd tourism hotspots
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Burdened with debt, Bangladeshis depending on risky Sundarbans look for alternatives
- Coronavirus incentives drive Bangladesh private sector credit flow
- The true cost of Lionel Messi’s declaration of independence
- India’s COVID-19 outbreak is now the world’s fastest-growing
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 310,800
- Defying police ban, Geneva Camp residents bring out Tazia procession in Mohammadpur
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic