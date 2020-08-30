DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways

“The authorities will confiscate and put up for auction any construction materials, makeshift shops or others found on roads and pavements. Next time we go out for an inspection, we will have a magistrate, truck and a bulldozer with us,” the mayor said on Sunday.

“They’re ruining the beauty of the roads and pavement. This will not be tolerated.”

Atiqul visited several parts of the city to check on the efforts to clean up the streets, exterminate mosquitoes, road repair work along with the ongoing development projects and the state of footpaths.

He was accompanied by DNCC officials as he scoured Uttara Sector-4, Sector-11, Mirpur, Kachukhet, Moghbazar, Gulshan and Banani.

The mayor ordered officials to take legal action against house owners for storing construction materials on the pavement in front of his house and to remove makeshift shops from pavements.