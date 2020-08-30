DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 02:45 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC will launch an eviction drive on Sept 7 to clear the roads and sidewalks of encroachment, said Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.
“The authorities will confiscate and put up for auction any construction materials, makeshift shops or others found on roads and pavements. Next time we go out for an inspection, we will have a magistrate, truck and a bulldozer with us,” the mayor said on Sunday.
“They’re ruining the beauty of the roads and pavement. This will not be tolerated.”
Atiqul visited several parts of the city to check on the efforts to clean up the streets, exterminate mosquitoes, road repair work along with the ongoing development projects and the state of footpaths.
The mayor ordered officials to take legal action against house owners for storing construction materials on the pavement in front of his house and to remove makeshift shops from pavements.
- Tourism hotspots begin drawing people
- Shimulia-Kathalbari night ferries halted
- Looking for alternatives to earnings from Sundarbans
- Govt reports 2,131 new virus cases, 32 deaths
- Public transports to readjust fares from Sep 1
- No call on scrapping HSC tests: official
- Woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait
- Floods kill 251 in Bangladesh
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Housebound for months, Bangladeshis are beginning to crowd tourism hotspots
- Bangladesh counts 2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200
- The true cost of Lionel Messi’s declaration of independence
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- India’s COVID-19 outbreak is now the world’s fastest-growing
- Burdened with debt, Bangladeshis depending on risky Sundarbans look for alternatives
- 'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle
- Coronavirus incentives drive Bangladesh private sector credit flow