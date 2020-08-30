Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka University student is among three killed in Cox’s Bazar highway crash

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent and Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2020 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 10:06 PM BdST

Three students, including one of Dhaka University, have died after an oncoming covered van hit their motorcycle at Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar.

The accident occurred at Jiddabazar on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway on Sunday afternoon, said Sub-Inspector Anisur Rahman of Chiringa highway police camp.

The victims are Dhaka University student Amzad Hossain, 22, his friend Tarek Rahman Niloy, 22, and Niloy’s brother Tanzilur Rahman – all from Harbang union.  

Sazzad Hosaain, an uncle of Amzad, said the three were returning from Chakaria Sadar after a feast. 

Amzad was a second-year undergraduate statistics student of the university. He was attached with Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.

Niloy was completing internship after studying in Chattogram Polytechnic Institute. Tanzilur was a first-year undergraduate student of Bandarban Government College.

SI Anisur said doctors at Chakaria Upazila Health Complex declared them dead when the locals took them to the facility.

Police have seized the covered van but the driver and his assistant are on the run.

The families of the victims collected the bodies from the health complex.

