Defying police ban, Geneva Camp residents bring out Tazia procession in Mohammadpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 04:29 PM BdST
Residents of Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur have brought out the Tazia procession to mark Ashura in defiance of a ban amid the coronavirus epidemic.
Police had positioned themselves on the east side to block the procession on Sunday.
But tensions simmered as law enforcers confronted hundreds of people who took part in the procession.
Later, the procession broke through the obstruction and proceeded along Ghaznavi Road.
More to follow
