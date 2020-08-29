Public transports to readjust fares to usual rates from Sep 1: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 01:50 PM BdST
Public transports will readjust ticket prices to pre-pandemic rates from Sep 1, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said.
Quader announced the decision during a videoconference with the officials of Dhaka zone from his government residence on Saturday.
However, there will be conditions applicable for the readjustment. The ministry will provide a full set of instructions, he added.
“Considering the overall situation and the public interest, the government has decided to revert to the previous fares of the public transport from Sep 1,” Quader said.
“Public transport passengers, drivers, supervisors, assistants, ticket sellers and all others associated must wear masks. Arrangements have to be made for adequate soap water or hand sanitizers,” he added.
“They cannot transport more passengers than seats available. The vehicles must be operated following health guidelines. The vehicles have to be disinfected at the beginning and at the end of each trip.”
“I call upon the owners and workers to conduct transport services following the rules and regulations. In addition, I also request the passengers to wear masks and remain vigilant about their safety,” Quader, the general secretary of the Awami League, said.
He also spoke about giving necessary instructions to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA to take stringent measures against transport associates who break the law amid the pandemic crisis.
Bus services resumed on Jun 1 after a 66-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak, but the government limited the number of passengers to half the capacity in order to ensure physical distancing.
To offset the losses, bus fares were raised by 60 percent.
