Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment

  AH Jubed,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2020 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 10:41 AM BdST

The bodies of two Bangladeshi women have been recovered from a flat in Kuwait.

Police retrieved the bodies from the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area on Friday (local time), said Md Anisuzzaman, counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait.

The dead were identified as Momota, 56, and her daughter Shwarnalata, 31. Their village home is in Dhamrai area of Manikganj district.

“Only the two of them lived in that flat. I spoke to an officer of the police intelligence branch in that region and learnt the bodies were found in the morning. I have not received the autopsy report yet,” said Anisuzzaman.

Many Bangladeshis live in that part of the country, he said.

“I am going to visit the spot to know the details of the matter.”

The victims were killed with a sharp weapon and it was a premeditated murder, the local English daily Arab Times quoted the police as saying.

