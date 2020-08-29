Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
AH Jubed, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2020 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 10:41 AM BdST
The bodies of two Bangladeshi women have been recovered from a flat in Kuwait.
Police retrieved the bodies from the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area on Friday (local time), said Md Anisuzzaman, counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait.
The dead were identified as Momota, 56, and her daughter Shwarnalata, 31. Their village home is in Dhamrai area of Manikganj district.
Many Bangladeshis live in that part of the country, he said.
“I am going to visit the spot to know the details of the matter.”
The victims were killed with a sharp weapon and it was a premeditated murder, the local English daily Arab Times quoted the police as saying.
- No call on scrapping HSC tests: official
- Woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait
- Floods kill 251 in Bangladesh
- Daily count: 47 virus deaths, 2,211 cases
- AIIB approves $100m in virus loan for Bangladesh
- Slum-dwellers not immune to COVID-19: experts
- Couple found dead in Dhaka home
- Govt greenlights phase 3 trial of Chinese vaccine
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Japan's PM Abe resigns as coronavirus hits economy, endangers legacy
- Couple found dead at home in Dhaka's Nakhalpara
- As pandemic rages on, Dhaka's slum-dwellers are unfazed
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
- Biman suspends flights to Kolkata, Manchester, two more international routes until Sept 30
- Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
- Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
- Beximco Pharma signs deal with India's Serum Institute to supply COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh