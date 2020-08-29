Bangladesh counts 2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2020 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 03:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,131 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 308,925.
The death toll from the disease climbed to 4,206 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 2,027 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 198,863.
A total of 11,689 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 18.23 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 64.37 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.36 percent following the deaths of 26 men and six women in the last 24 hours.
Globally, over 24.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 837,559 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- No call on scrapping HSC tests: official
- Woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait
- Floods kill 251 in Bangladesh
- Daily count: 47 virus deaths, 2,211 cases
- AIIB approves $100m in virus loan for Bangladesh
- Slum-dwellers not immune to COVID-19: experts
- Couple found dead in Dhaka home
- Govt greenlights phase 3 trial of Chinese vaccine
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Japan's PM Abe resigns as coronavirus hits economy, endangers legacy
- Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
- As pandemic rages on, Dhaka's slum-dwellers are unfazed
- Couple found dead at home in Dhaka's Nakhalpara
- Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
- Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
- Beximco Pharma signs deal with India's Serum Institute to supply COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh
- Biman suspends flights to Kolkata, Manchester, two more international routes until Sept 30