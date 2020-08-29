Bangladesh counts 2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200

The death toll from the disease climbed to 4,206 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 2,027 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 198,863.

A total of 11,689 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 18.23 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 64.37 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.36 percent following the deaths of 26 men and six women in the last 24 hours.

Globally, over 24.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 837,559 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.