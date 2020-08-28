Operators prepare to run bus services in full capacity with normal fare
The Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association has begun preparing for restoration of normal bus services and fare from September amid the coronavirus pandemic although the number of infections has continued to rise.
The decision came at an emergency meeting held by the association on Wednesday night, its Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
“The passengers are no longer willing to pay extra fare. We’ve received positive response [on restoring normal services] from the government as well,” he said.
Asked how the health rules will work if the services return to the pre-pandemic situation, Enayet said they won’t take more passengers than the seats, meaning no passenger will be allowed to travel standing in a bus.
The association in a meeting with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority last week urged the government to allow buses to run at full capacity.
It promised to reduce the fares to the pre-pandemic levels if the government accepts the proposal.
Bus services resumed on Jun 1 after a 66-day lockdown to curb coronavirus infection, but the government limited the number of passengers to half the number of seats in order to ensure physical distancing.
To offset the losses, bus fares were raised by 60 percent.
