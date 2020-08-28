Monsoon brings smiles to Bangladesh boat makers
Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2020 01:57 PM BdST
Updated: 28 Aug 2020 01:58 PM BdST
Boats become a major means of transportation in the lowlands of Kaliganga-Dhaleswari river basin during monsoon. Ghior Sadar Upazila of Manikganj is a traditional hub of boats, connecting buyers and sellers.
The boat market, a tradition in the locality, opens every Wednesday in Ghior Central Eidgah as the monsoon sets in. Sellers and buyers throng the market from dawn to dusk.
Solaiman Ali, a septuagenarian from Harirampur, does not know when the boat market was initiated, but said it has been there since his childhood.
People from Manikganj and neighbouring districts visit the market to buy boats.
The boats sold in the Ghior market are made from Koroi, Raintree, Mahogany, Chamble and Mango logs, according to sellers.
Besides local traders in Manikganj, sellers from Nagarpur in Tangail, Savar and Dhamrai come to the Ghior market.
Ranjit Kumar Biswas, a longtime trader, sells boats of different sizes, with prices ranging from Tk 4,000 to Tk 16,000 apiece. It takes him two to five days to make a boat.
The demand for boats goes up at the beginning of monsoon, a season that brings a wide variety of boats to the market.
The small boats sold in the Ghior market are mostly used for fishing and travelling in neighbourhoods.
The sellers carry boats to the market on big mechanical boats, rickshaw vans or small passenger vehicles. Customers coming from remote areas also use those vehicles to carry the boats home.
How long the Ghior boat market will be operating depends on the monsoon and water flow in the rivers and water bodies. As the lowlands have remained inundated for a long time this year, the market may linger, said the sellers and customers.
Sellers extend their display to the nearby Ghior Government College premises to meet the demand. Gradually, as the demand diminishes, they come back to the Eidgah.
At the beginning of the monsoon, around 350-400 boats are sold a day. The sale slumps to 75-100 boats a day towards the end of the monsoon.
