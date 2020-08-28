Couple found dead at home in Dhaka's Nakhalpara
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2020 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 12:01 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their home in Dhaka's Nakhalpara.
They have been identified as Azmat Ali, 45, a fish trader, and Farzana Begum, 36, a caretaker in an NGO.
Called in by the couple's 15-year-old child on Friday, police broke into their room and found Azmat hanging from the ceiling while Farzana lay dead on the floor.
The child informed police that his parents had not left their room since Thursday night with no sounds coming from inside, said Deputy Commissioner Rubayet Zaman.
Police believe Azmat committed suicide after killing his wife.
The couple had three children together but was said to be having longstanding marital issues. As such, they lived separately and even though they would often reconcile, it would soon be followed by another dispute, according to Rubayet.
It is likely that Azmat went to his wife on Thursday night to settle some issues before things went awry, he said.
