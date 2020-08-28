Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 2,211 new virus cases, another 47 die

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 03:32 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 47 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 4,174.

The tally of infections surged to 306,794 after 2,211 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 3,378 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, continuing the recent trend of daily recoveries outpacing new infections. The recovery count currently stands at 196,836.

A total of 13,741 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.09 percent.

The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 64.16 percent, while the latest deaths of 32 men and 15 women raised the mortality rate to 1.36 percent.

Globally, over 24.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 831,827 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

