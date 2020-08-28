As pandemic rages on, Dhaka's slum-dwellers are unfazed
Obaidur Masum
Published: 28 Aug 2020 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 04:18 PM BdST
When the coronavirus epidemic struck Bangladesh in the early weeks of March, the vulnerability of Dhaka's densely-populated and congested slums to a major outbreak became a particular cause for concern in various quarters, due to the highly contagious nature of the disease.
But while the epidemic has forced most citizens to reimagine and reshape their lives in keeping with health and safety protocols, slum-dwellers, in stark contrast, appeared unfazed by the pandemic as they went about their daily lives.
The apparent disregard for preventative measures such as social distancing and face-covering among most residents in the capital's Bhasantek and Korail slums throws into stark relief a lack of awareness about the disease.
"The coronavirus doesn't come to our slums," one inhabitant exclaimed. Others echoed his sentiments as they claimed nobody has been infected by the virus or died from the disease.
"There would have been corpses lying all around if the virus infected the slum residents. People are living in congested conditions and nobody is wearing a mask.
"Just think what would have happened if Allah did not take care of us. Everything is the same as before.”
Abdul Ali, a vegetable seller living in Korail slum, said although the area is densely populated, the infection rate is low.
"Hundreds of people travel through narrow lanes without maintaining physical distance but nobody has been infected with the coronavirus. All thanks to Allah for keeping us well.”
Remarkably, the data on the infection rates at slums seem to bear out their claims.
Six slums were included in the study conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research and the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh in collaboration with USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Despite the data, researchers have dismissed the notion that slum-dwellers in Dhaka may have developed immunity to the coronavirus.
Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director general of health services, said the matter cannot be ruled out and a detailed study is needed to find out the cause of the low infection rate.
The world’s largest slum in Mumbai was found to have a high infection rate but similar testing was not carried out here, he said.
Asked whether slum-dwellers have developed immunity to COVID-19, Ahmed said, “Some of them may have developed immunity to some diseases. But then again, they consume less nutritious food which may lead to lower immunity. So, it is very difficult to come to a conclusion.”
Mushtuq Husain, the former chief scientific officer of IEDCR, dismissed the notion of slum-dwellers being more immune to the virus as just a thought.
A large number of slum-dwellers lost their jobs and moved to their village homes after the COVID-19 outbreak and most of them did not get tested, he said.
According to Meerjady Sabrina Flora, former IEDCR director, the low infection rate found in the survey does not carry a lot of weight.
The infection rate in the slums might have been low but it is no reason to think that they are immune to the virus.
"No one is safe from COVID-19. Anyone can contract the disease. Many of us wonder whether slum-dwellers have any special immunity to the virus. I do not think so. It is not right to think like that until we have scientific evidence on our hands.”
On the contrary, due to the high population density in the slums, strict hygiene measures have to be implemented there, said Flora.
Data is being collected to find out the cause behind the low infection rate in the slums and it will take a few more days to get the complete facts, she added.
