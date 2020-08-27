Sabrina, the doctor mired in JKG scam, faces NID fraud charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission has told the Election Commission about Sabrina’s two active NIDs, EC Secretary Md Alamgir told the media on Wednesday.

The date of birth, husband’s name, address and some other details are different in the NIDs with the same name, he said.

The EC’s NID wing will now check whether any official was involved, he added.

Sabrina, the wife of JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Chaudhury, faces up to six months in prison or maximum Tk 2,000 fines or both if the allegation of her using two NIDs is found true.

Ariful is also behind bars along with several others over the fake test report scandal.

Sabrina used to take part in programmes as Sabrina Arif although official documents show her name is Sabrina Sharmeen Husain.

The heart surgeon’s nameplate at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases also had the name Sabrinaa Arif.

Police said the mobile phone that they had seized during her arrest was also registered against the name of another person.