‘Murdered’ girl found alive: Bangladesh policeman ‘refunds bribes’
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2020 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2020 03:50 AM BdST
A policeman has paid back bribes he took from a man’s family accusing him and two others of raping and murdering a girl who later returned home alive in Narayanganj.
Police also removed Sub-Inspector Shamim Al Mamun from Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station on Wednesday, said Jayedul Alam, the district’s superintendent of police.
Sharmin Begum, the wife of Khalil Majhi, one of the arrestees, told the press that Shamim called her near the police station in the afternoon and gave back Tk 6,000.
Shamim had reportedly taken Tk 47,000 from the families of Khalil, ‘Rakib’ and Abdullah.
Police are investigating the allegations that he made the three confess to abducting, raping and killing the girl in court after torturing them.
Shamim did not take calls for comments.
After the girl went missing from her Deobhog home in the city on Jul 4, her family filed a general diary and subsequently a case.
Police arrested the three people in the case and they gave their confessional statements saying they had “dumped the body in the Shitalakkhya river after raping and killing her”.
The girl called her family on mobile phone on Aug 23 to yell them that she had fled to marry another person named “Iqbal”.
Iqbal is now behind bars, facing interrogation in police custody.
