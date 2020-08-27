Court opens trial of Regent Hospital boss Shahed in arms case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2020 01:13 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has opened trial proceedings against Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim in a case related to the illegal possession of firearms.
Special Tribunal-1 Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday after framing the charges against the disgraced businessman.
The court will begin recording witness testimonies on Sept 10.
Shahed pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him in court. Although his legal team asked for the charges to be dropped, the court rejected the application and indicted Shahed, said Chief Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed, charged with a series of fraud, including fake COVID-19 test reports issued by Regent Hospital, when he was reportedly trying to flee to India by a boat on July 16.
He has since been implicated in more than 20 cases, with the charges ranging from fraudulence, possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade.
Police seized a loaded pistol and drugs from a car Shahed used during a raid on a house in Uttara with him in tow on Jul 18.
A case was subsequently started with Uttara West Police Station under the arms law. The Detective Branch of Police later submitted the chargesheet on Jul 30, naming 14 witnesses in the case.
Shahed faces up to life term imprisonment if found guilty.
