Bangladesh logs 2,436 new virus cases, 45 fatalities in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2020 03:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 45 new fatalities from COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,127.
The tally of infections climbed to 304,583 after 2,436 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 3,275 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period as the number of daily recoveries once again outpaced new infections, continuing the recent trend. The recovery count currently stands at 193,458.
A total of 15,124 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.11 percent.
The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 63.52 percent, while the latest deaths of 34 men and 11 women took the mortality rate to 1.35 percent.
Globally, over 24.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 826,141 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
