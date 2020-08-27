Bangladesh greenlights third phase trial of Sinovac vaccine

Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced the development at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

Addressing the government's discussions with China over the vaccine, Maleque said, "It has been decided that the Chinese company Sinovac will supply its vaccine to Bangladesh. They also want to run trials in Bangladesh. We've held discussions on different levels regarding that."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been informed about the various vaccine candidates being developed in India, China, Russia and the UK, according to the minister.

"She gave a directive or decision after considering all aspects related to the vaccine. We want to have the vaccine in the country. For that, it is necessary to conduct trials."

On who the subjects of the human trials will be, Maleque said, "The plan is to initially conduct the trial on doctors, nurses and other health workers."

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, or icddr,b will lead the trial on about 4,200 volunteers over 18 months.