Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 3 amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2020 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2020 02:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions by more than a month to Oct 3 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the country.
The government had previously announced that the holiday would be prolonged to Sept 30 but later issued a revised statement on the matter on Thursday.
"The ongoing holiday for all educational institutions, except Qawmi madrasas, has been extended to Oct 3 because of the global coronavirus pandemic," the education ministry said.
The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on Mar 26.
Offices and public transport services later reopened on a limited scale at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31.
The rampant epidemic has also resulted in the postponement of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1. The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
- Biman suspends flights to Kolkata, Manchester, two more international routes until Sept 30
- bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets anticipatory bail in ACC case
- Kedar Lele named new chairman of Unilever Bangladesh
- Former BNP MP refutes abduction charges against son
- New Zealand judge sentences mosque shooter to life in prison, no parole, for "wicked crimes
- Sabrina, the doctor mired in JKG scam, faces NID fraud charges
- Bangladesh's virus caseload crosses 300,000, another 54 die
- Bangladesh suspends primary education completion exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 3 amid pandemic