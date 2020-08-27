Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 3 amid pandemic

The government had previously announced that the holiday would be prolonged to Sept 30 but later issued a revised statement on the matter on Thursday.

"The ongoing holiday for all educational institutions, except Qawmi madrasas, has been extended to Oct 3 because of the global coronavirus pandemic," the education ministry said.

The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on Mar 26.

Offices and public transport services later reopened on a limited scale at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31.

The rampant epidemic has also resulted in the postponement of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1. The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus crisis.