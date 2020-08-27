Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic

"The JSC-JDC exams will not be held in 2020," the education ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement followed the government's decision to extend the shutdown of schools and educational institutions across the country to Oct 3, citing the pandemic.

Bangladesh announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on Mar 26.

Offices and public transport services later reopened on a limited scale at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31.

The rampant epidemic has also resulted in the postponement of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1. The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus crisis.