Woman, son found dead in Jamalpur home
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her son, presumed murdered, from a home in Jamalpur's Madarganj.
The dead have been identified as Moslema Akhter Shikha, 32, wife of log trader Harun-ur-Rashid, and their five-year-old son.
Both bodies were found with slash wounds on their necks from their home in Madarganj's Chargopalpur village on Wednesday, said Madarganj Police OC Rafiqul Islam.
Moslema’s husband Harun has been detained for interrogation over the deaths.
Police could not immediately provide any details about the possible assailants.
The bodies have been sent to Jamalpur General Hospital's morgue for autopsy.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Barca in new turmoil after Messi tells club he wants to leave
- Bangladesh suspends primary education completion exams in pandemic
- Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
- Bangladesh war hero CR Dutta dies at 93
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Police arrest three alleging rape, murder of teenaged girl. She returns home alive
- Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple
- Bangladesh's virus death toll surges past 4,000, cases approach 300,000
- Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for southeast Asia, eastern Med: WHO
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored