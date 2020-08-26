Police arrest three alleging rape, murder of teenaged girl. She returns home alive

The trio gave statements to the court “confessing to killing the girl after abducting and raping her”.

But their families allege they did so after the investigation officer, SI Shamim Al Mamun, tortured them and extorted Tk 47,000 from the families.

Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Inspector Abdul Hye is handling the girl’s case now, said OC Asaduzzaman on Tuesday.

After the girl went missing from her Deobhog home in the city on Jul 4, her family filed a general diary and subsequently a case.

Police arrested auto-rickshaw drivers ‘Rakib’, ‘Abdullah’ and ‘Khalil’ in the case and they gave their confessional statements saying they had “dumped the body in the Shitalakkhya river after raping and killing her”.

The girl called her family on mobile phone on Aug 23 to inform them that she had fled to marry another person named “Iqbal”.

Police have arrested Iqbal and sought his remand. The court is set to hear their remand petition on Wednesday.

The girl has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for medical tests.

The law enforcers have also launched a manhunt for the Qazi who administered the marriage and the landlord who rented out a flat at Bandar area to Iqbal and the girl.

Police have formed a three-member committee headed by KM Mosharraf Hossain, the district’s additional superintendent, to investigate the allegations against SI Shamim, SP Zayedul Alam told bdnews24.com.