Bangladesh's virus caseload crosses 300,000, another 54 die

The government said 2,519 fresh cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, taking the caseload to 302,147.

The death toll surged to 4,082 after 54 fatalities were registered in the same period.

Another 3,427 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care during that time as the number of daily recoveries once again outpaced new cases. It brings the recovery count to 190,183, according to data released by the health directorate.

A total of 15,070 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.72 percent.

The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 62.94 percent, while the latest deaths of 39 men and 15 women took the mortality rate to 1.35 percent.

Globally, over 23.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 819,830 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, on Mar 8. It took 87 days for the disease to infect 50,000 people but the tally doubled to 100,000 on Jun 18 in the space of just 16 days.

In a bid to contain the rampant spread of the disease, the government enforced a nationwide lockdown for more than two months before lifting the restrictions on May 31.

Since then, the epidemic has continued to rampage through the country at an alarming rate. The case count hit 100 on Apr 6 before crossing the 1,000-mark a week later on Apr 14.

By May 25, the number of cases had exceeded 20,000 and reached 50,000 on Jun 2. The tally subsequently surged past 100,000 on Jun 18 and doubled over the next 30 days to reach 200,000 on Jul 18.

The caseload rose by 50,000 over the next 20 days and it took another 19 days since to reach the 300,000-mark on Wednesday.

Bangladesh has the 15th-highest caseload in the world, currently behind Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.