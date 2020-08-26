Another Bangladeshi man succumbs to Beirut blast injuries
One more Bangladeshi has died after fighting for his life for 21 days after being injured in the disastrous explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
The 27-year-old man, Md Jamal, from Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar, breathed his last at the Mount Lebanon Hospital on Tuesday.
The migrant worker went to Lebanon in 2018, said Abdullah Al Mamun, the first secretary (labour) at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Lebanon.
The massive explosion at Beirut port left at least 180 people dead on Aug 4.
Including Jamal, six Bangladeshis have died in the blast. Nearly 80 other Bangladeshi expatriates and 21 members of Bangladesh Navy working in a UN peacekeeping mission were injured.
Mamun said the authorities brought back two bodies. The four others would be sent back later this week, he added.
