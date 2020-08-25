Three witnesses placed on RAB remand again over Sinha killing

Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order on Tuesday.

Md Nurul Amin, Md Nezamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj were named as witnesses in two cases started by the police over the killing of Sinha and alleged seizure of drugs from his car.

Following their arrest in Teknaf's Baharchhara on Aug 10, RAB had previously quizzed the three for seven days in remand until Aug 20.

ASP Md Khairul Islam of RAB-7, the investigation officer of a murder case started by Sinha’s sister, said they were cross-checking the statements of the three with those of the other arrestees.

Seven policemen and three members of the Armed Police Battalion are behind bars on charges of killing Sinha at a check-point on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on Jul 31.

“We asked for their custody again to verify the information given by the accused for an in-depth investigation,” Khairul said.

“We are digging deeper to make sure that innocent people are not punished and the guilty don’t get away,” he added.