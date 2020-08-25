Home > Bangladesh

President Hamid, PM Hasina express deep condolences over the death of war hero CR Dutta

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Aug 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 02:31 PM BdST

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their deepest condolences over the death of Bangladesh war hero Chitta Ranjan Dutta, better known as CR Dutta.

Hamid in his message said: “People will always remember his role in the great war of liberation with deep respect.”

“The nation will forever recall his distinctive contribution to the great war of liberation with a deep sense of gratitude,” Hasina said in her condolence message.

Both the leaders in their messages prayed for the peace and salvation of Maj Gen (retd) Dutta’s departed soul and expressed their heartfelt condolences for his bereaved family.

Dutta, a sector commander of the 1971 Liberation War, died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday at the age of 93.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.