President Hamid, PM Hasina express deep condolences over the death of war hero CR Dutta
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 02:31 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their deepest condolences over the death of Bangladesh war hero Chitta Ranjan Dutta, better known as CR Dutta.
Hamid in his message said: “People will always remember his role in the great war of liberation with deep respect.”
“The nation will forever recall his distinctive contribution to the great war of liberation with a deep sense of gratitude,” Hasina said in her condolence message.
Both the leaders in their messages prayed for the peace and salvation of Maj Gen (retd) Dutta’s departed soul and expressed their heartfelt condolences for his bereaved family.
Dutta, a sector commander of the 1971 Liberation War, died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday at the age of 93.
