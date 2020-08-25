President Hamid, PM Hasina express deep condolences over the death of war hero CR Dutta

Hamid in his message said: “People will always remember his role in the great war of liberation with deep respect.”



“The nation will forever recall his distinctive contribution to the great war of liberation with a deep sense of gratitude,” Hasina said in her condolence message.



Both the leaders in their messages prayed for the peace and salvation of Maj Gen (retd) Dutta’s departed soul and expressed their heartfelt condolences for his bereaved family.



Dutta, a sector commander of the 1971 Liberation War, died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday at the age of 93.