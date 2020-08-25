Mobile court fines Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital Tk 3 million over irregularities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 08:51 PM BdST
A mobile court run by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has fined Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital Tk 3 million over alleged irregularities found during a four-hour raid.
A large amount of expired reagents, extra testing products, and surgical equipment have been seized during the raid on the hospital in Dhaka’s Maghbazar, Umme Salma Tanzia, the joint secretary to the health ministry, and RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
The raid, led by the elite force with representatives from the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), began around 12:30pm and continued until 5pm.
“The hospital has its COVID-19 dedicated ICUs close to its pathology laboratory. It’s not expected and very harmful to heath,” Tanzia said.
“We found evidence that the hospital is breaching hygiene rules designed for the COVID-19 patients,” Sarwoer said.
Legal action will be taken against the hospital if the authorities fail to address all the problems they have within seven days,” he added.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bangladesh war hero CR Dutta dies at 93
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored
- Bangladesh to lift Rohingya internet ban as anniversary nears
- Former BAEC chairman Dilip Kumar Saha dies from COVID-19
- First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong
- Daughter of NZ mosque victim tells gunman: consider 'beauty of diversity' while in prison
- Bangladesh suspends primary education completion exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter