Mobile court fines Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital Tk 3 million over irregularities

A large amount of expired reagents, extra testing products, and surgical equipment have been seized during the raid on the hospital in Dhaka’s Maghbazar, Umme Salma Tanzia, the joint secretary to the health ministry, and RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The raid, led by the elite force with representatives from the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), began around 12:30pm and continued until 5pm.

“The hospital has its COVID-19 dedicated ICUs close to its pathology laboratory. It’s not expected and very harmful to heath,” Tanzia said.

“We found evidence that the hospital is breaching hygiene rules designed for the COVID-19 patients,” Sarwoer said.

Legal action will be taken against the hospital if the authorities fail to address all the problems they have within seven days,” he added.