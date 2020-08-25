HC questions the legality of health ministry letter that seeks to stop hospital raids
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2020 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 06:32 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a rule asking why the health ministry’s letter to the home ministry opposing the raids on hospitals will not be declared ‘illegitimate’.
Two secretaries of the health ministry, the home secretary and the law secretary have been asked to respond to the rule in four weeks.
Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman issued the order on Tuesday following the primary hearing of the writ petition.
Lawyer Yadia Zaman represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta was the state counsel.
In July, RAB raided Regent Hospital in Uttara unearthing fraudulent activities related to coronavirus tests and result amid the pandemic. A mobile court operated by RAB later raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Gulshan and found irregularities.
Top officials of another health services organisation, JKG Healthcare, were detained after a police investigation found fake test reports.
The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS scrapped their approval for Regent Hospital and JKG Healthcare to conduct coronavirus testing and treating patients following the raids by the law-enforcement agencies.
On Aug 4, the Health Services Division wrote to the home ministry saying an ‘underlying discontent’ has brewed up in hospitals due to the raids.
The health ministry urged the home ministry to refrain from raiding the public or private hospitals and contact the Health Services Division when an emergency raid is needed. If applicable, the raids should be coordinated with the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, according to the letter.
As the health ministry letter drew strong criticism, Lawyer Yadia Zaman filed a writ petition on behalf of lawyer Rafiqul Islam on Aug 17, challenging the legality of the letter.
During the hearing last Sunday, the court ordered the petitioners to file a supplementary petition. The High Court issued the rule on Tuesday, responding to the supplementary petition.
“I believe there is no hindrance to conducting the raids as the court has issued a rule and did not stay its efficacy,” Dasgupta said.
