Container ship stabilised after it tilted at Chattogram Port

But the port officials could not confirm whether OEL Hind, the ship registered in Panama, was fit to sail despite regaining its balance on Monday

The ship tilted at the jetty No. 11 after goods were loaded onto it on Sunday morning.

Initially, several containers were unloaded in an attempt to bring it to its normal position but it did not work.

It was loaded with 1,260 containers, including 105 empty ones.

“The ship returned to its normal position after 33 containers (each 40 feet long) were taken off it,” Port Secretary Omar Faruk told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The export goods-laden ship was scheduled to depart the port on Sunday.

“But the Mercantile Marine Department will decide whether it is good to travel or not. The ship can leave the port if they issue clearance,” Omar said.