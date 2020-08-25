Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh counts Tk 59.73bn in flood losses

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Aug 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 07:10 PM BdST

Floods in Bangladesh so far this year have caused damage worth Tk 59.37 billion, the government has said.

As many as 33 of the 64 districts were inundated, while people in 40 districts suffered due to four spells of flooding, said Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief.

The ministries will chalk up a rehabilitation plan based on the damage, he said in a media briefing at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The floods have damaged houses and other buildings, domestic animals, crop fields, fisheries, roads, bridges and dams among other things.

The floods lasted 46 days this year, wreaking havoc on 30 percent of Bangladesh.

