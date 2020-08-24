Padma Bridge workers asked not to share its photos, info on social media

Asked about the recent instruction, the project’s director Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com on Sunday: “Not all can share information on social media. Doing so may create confusion.”

“We have more than 5,000 officials and employees, including foreigners, working in the project. Can we permit all of them to share photos? Should we?” he asked

Shafiqul said all have been asked to communicate via email or SMS about issues related to the bridge.

He also said he himself or the public relations officer will share information

on social media, if necessary.

An official said they received a letter asking them not to share videos, photos or information on the bridge on Facebook, WhatsApp, Imo and other social networking platforms.

The government had plans to finish the Padma Bridge Project in the first half of 2021 by installing three spans a month, but only one was planted in June.

The 6.15 kilometre bridge will have 41 spans on 42 piers. The workers have installed 31 spans so far.

Chinese contractor China Railway Major Bridge Engineer Group is primarily overseeing the construction of the bridge.

Sinohydro Corporation, another Chinese firm, is doing the river training work for the project.

The government has also constructed Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway to ensure that the people can take full advantage of the Padma Bridge once it is constructed.

Bangladesh’s GDP is expected to grow by an additional 1.5 percent once the bridge is fully operational.