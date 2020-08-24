Inhabitants of Nijhum Dwip are adrift as high tide inundates the remote island

The high tide flooded houses, roads and small streets, washed away fish hatcheries and drowned domestic animals. Parts of the island have experienced an acute shortage of safe-drinking water and food. In many households, people are unable to light their stoves to cook as those are already submerged.

In 2001, the government announced a national forest on 40,390 acres of land in Nijhum Dwip. The forest is now home to 5,000 deer.

Following the high tide, the forest went 5 feet underwater, said SM Saifur Rahman, a forest official.

The herd of deer left the forest and took refuge on higher ground. Some of them were washed away by strong currents. The high tide damaged trees in a 50-hectare area.

The island situated between the Bay of Bengal and the Meghna River has no embankment surrounding it, which made it vulnerable to the high tide, said Union Parishad Chairman Mehraj Uddin.

“The Nijhum Dwip had never faced such tidal water. Therefore, no need for an embankment was ever felt. However, this time the tidal surge was abnormally high that submerged most of the area. Now it is time to rethink about making an embankment around the island,” Mehraj said, citing Deputy Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khan.

At least 5,000 cattle and fisheries worth Tk 30 million were washed away in floods in the past week, said Mehraj.

The island-wide communication system, including roads and small walkways built over the past 20 years, were affected, adding to the woes of the islanders.

The government allotted four tonnes of rice for those affected by the floodwater, which is not enough. The local administration is supplying dry food, cash aid as much as it can with the help of the ward members, union members and Awami league leaders, the UP chairman said.

At least 30 villages in 10 unions in his jurisdiction were inundated in torrential rain and the high tide, said Md Rezaul Karim, UNO of Hatiya Upazila. The Nijhum Dwip was affected more as the island does not have any embankment surrounding it, he said.

A large amount of allocation is needed to build an embankment around Nijhum Dwip, said Nasir Uddin, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Noakhali. The government is yet to take any decision, he said.