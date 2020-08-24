Inhabitants of Nijhum Dwip are adrift as high tide inundates the remote island
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2020 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 04:45 PM BdST
About 57,000 inhabitants of Nijhum Dwip in Noakhali have been facing trouble as the high tide has left the remote island inundated for a week.
The high tide flooded houses, roads and small streets, washed away fish hatcheries and drowned domestic animals. Parts of the island have experienced an acute shortage of safe-drinking water and food. In many households, people are unable to light their stoves to cook as those are already submerged.
Following the high tide, the forest went 5 feet underwater, said SM Saifur Rahman, a forest official.
The island situated between the Bay of Bengal and the Meghna River has no embankment surrounding it, which made it vulnerable to the high tide, said Union Parishad Chairman Mehraj Uddin.
At least 5,000 cattle and fisheries worth Tk 30 million were washed away in floods in the past week, said Mehraj.
The government allotted four tonnes of rice for those affected by the floodwater, which is not enough. The local administration is supplying dry food, cash aid as much as it can with the help of the ward members, union members and Awami league leaders, the UP chairman said.
A large amount of allocation is needed to build an embankment around Nijhum Dwip, said Nasir Uddin, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Noakhali. The government is yet to take any decision, he said.
