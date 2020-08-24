Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip is accused of documenting bribes as his wife’s wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission started a case on Sunday against Pradip, the main accused in the shooting death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, on charges of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The national anti-graft agency charged Pradip and Chumki with amassing more than Tk 39.5 million beyond known sources of income, concealing information on assets and money laundering.

ACC officials said the investigation against Pradip began in 2018. Besides bribery charges, the suspended and decorated police officer is accused of blackmailing people by threatening them to kill in so-called “crossfire”.

ACC Assistant Director Md Riyaz Uddin prosecuted Pradip and Chumki after finding substance in the allegations that Pradip had earned a fortune through “bribes and corruption”.

The case dossier stated how Pradip amassed the “illegal” wealth and tried to legalise the assets by documenting those using Chumki’s name as a businesswoman.

Chumki declared in documents that her father had given her a piece of land and the house on it at Patharghata in the port city’s Kotowali.

But he had not given any house to Chumki’s three siblings and he does not have any significant properties.

It appears that Pradip first documented the house using his father-in-law’s name and later took it back by using Chumki’s name, the ACC case says.

Chumki has been filing her income tax returns since 2013-14 fiscal year claiming she earned money from fish business and house rent.

But the ACC did not find any of her businesses.

She committed punishable offence by possessing wealth achieved through “bribery and corruption” in collusion with her husband Pradip, the ACC alleged.

Pradip, accused of ordering the killing of Sinha, joined the police in 1996.

He had been suspended as the second officer of Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram in 2004 on charges of grabbing the land of a widow at Patharghata.

He later began working in Cox’s Bazar district police and got promoted to officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station in 2010-11.

While he was working as the OC of Panchlaish Police Station in the port city in 2013-14, he was talked about for playing a “key role” in preventing violence by the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Pradip was transferred to Bayezid Bostami Police Station after creating controversy again over grabbing the land of a relative.

The police officer was suspended again after blocking the haul of 9,000 litres of oil of Super Refinery Oil in 2015.

He was then transferred to Sylhet Range and returned to Chattogram Metropolitan Police as an inspector of their Detective Branch.

Pradip came into limelight when a DB team led by him arrested Abu Naser, a suspect in the murder of police officer Babul Akter’s wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu in 2016.

Amid discussions over the incident, he was transferred to Cox’s Bazar and got the charge of Ukhiya Police Station in 2017.

He was again transferred to Moheshkhali Police Station where he was praised for his efforts to suppress pirates.

Finally in October 2018, Pradip took charge of Teknaf Police Station.

He was honoured with Bangladesh Police Medal, the highest award in the force, in 2019 amid praises and condemnation over the killings of more than 100 people in so-called gunfights or crossfire during anti-drug operations.