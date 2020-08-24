Bangladesh govt reminds employees not to speak to media without permission

The Ministry of Public Administration sent a letter to the secretaries of all ministries on Aug 18 for necessary instructions to comply with Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

It alleged some government employees were violating the rules by publishing and broadcasting speeches, opinions, articles, letters on various topics through radio, television, talk-shows, discussions, newspapers and the internet.

They also gave opinions on many government policies, it said.

The rules, however, say no official permission will be required by the employees in the case of certain events.

“Such sanction shall generally be granted if such broadcast or such contribution or letter is not, or may not be considered likely to jeopardise the integrity of the government servant, the security of Bangladesh or friendly relations with foreign states, or to offend public order, decency or morality or to amount to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence,” the ministry said in its letter, citing the rules.

The rules also state no official permission will be required if such broadcast or such contribution or letter is of a purely literary, artistic or scientific character or connected with sports.

Besides, it also states no sanction will be required if such broadcast or such participation is required to project government activities on development works to the people by the commissioners of divisions, deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers.

When asked about the reason behind the letter, an official of the ministry told bdnews24.com: "A lot of officials post opinions on Facebook, sometimes leading to embarrassing situations and controversy.”

The government officials and employees have been reminded of the rules so that they remain careful, he said.