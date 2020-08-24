Bangladesh counts 2,485 new virus cases, death toll nears 4,000

The tally of infections climbed to 297,083 after 2,485 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 3,783 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 182,875.

A total of 13,382 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 18.57 percent.

The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 61.56 percent, while the latest deaths of 31 men and 11 women took the mortality rate to 1.34 percent.

Globally, over 23.43 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 808,928 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.