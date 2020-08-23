Religious affairs secretary, wife infected with COVID-19

Islam and his wife Firoza Begum were admitted to the Dhaka Central Police Hospital on Saturday after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Their samples were sent for testing after they showed symptoms of the infection over the past few days, said the secretary’s aide Md Zubair.

“They were admitted to the hospital, but they have no significant physical ailments. Both of them are in stable condition,” he said.

The couple have two sons and a daughter.

Islam has been serving the government as the religious affairs secretary since 2019. He joined the government service in 1991.

On Jun 13, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, 74, died from the novel coronavirus.

Bangladesh has reported 292,625 cases as of Saturday and 3,907 people have died from the disease, according to government data.