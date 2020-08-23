Home > Bangladesh

RAB to question three Armed Police Battalion members over Sinha killing

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Aug 2020 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 03:27 AM BdST

The RAB has taken into custody three members of Armed Police Battalion for quizzing over the killing of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah granted the seven-day remand of the trio on Saturday.

The three APBn personnel are Assistant Sub-Inspector ‘Shahjahan’, and constables ‘Rajib’ and ‘Abdullah’.

They were on duty at a check-point on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive when the police shot Sinha dead on Jul 31.

As many as 13 of the accused, including seven policemen, have been remanded in a murder case started by Sinha’s sister over his death.

