RAB to question three Armed Police Battalion members over Sinha killing

Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah granted the seven-day remand of the trio on Saturday.

The three APBn personnel are Assistant Sub-Inspector ‘Shahjahan’, and constables ‘Rajib’ and ‘Abdullah’.

They were on duty at a check-point on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive when the police shot Sinha dead on Jul 31.

As many as 13 of the accused, including seven policemen, have been remanded in a murder case started by Sinha’s sister over his death.