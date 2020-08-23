Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka court opens trial of Papia, husband in arms case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Aug 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 02:14 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has ordered a trial against Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mahila League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury in an illegal arms case.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 issued the order after framing the charges against them on Sunday.

The court will record witness testimonies from Aug 31 to Sept 3.

Papia and Sumon, who are also facing charges in two other cases relating to the possession of counterfeit notes and liquor, are currently behind bars. They were presented in court for the charge-framing hearing before being taken back to jail.

Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Taposh Pal represented the state at the hearing, while lawyers Abu Fateh Md Golam Fattah and Shakhawat Hossain appeared on behalf of the accused.

Both Papia and Sumon plead not guilty after the charges were read out to them in court, said Taposh.

"They both claimed to be innocent and want the charges to drop. But the judge rejected their appeal for acquittal and indicted them in the case."

