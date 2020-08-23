Dhaka court opens trial of Papia, husband in arms case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 02:14 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered a trial against Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mahila League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury in an illegal arms case.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 issued the order after framing the charges against them on Sunday.
The court will record witness testimonies from Aug 31 to Sept 3.
Papia and Sumon, who are also facing charges in two other cases relating to the possession of counterfeit notes and liquor, are currently behind bars. They were presented in court for the charge-framing hearing before being taken back to jail.
Both Papia and Sumon plead not guilty after the charges were read out to them in court, said Taposh.
"They both claimed to be innocent and want the charges to drop. But the judge rejected their appeal for acquittal and indicted them in the case."
- Family of dead doctor claims she was murdered
- Sinha killing: 3 APBn members remanded
- Six die in Mymensingh crash
- Malaysia deports Bangladeshi over Al Jazeera report
- Dubai migrant ‘plotted’ Ctg police box attack: officials
- Sinha was killed in one and a half minutes: RAB
- Virus caseload tops 290,000
- We weren't allowed to speak out: Hasina
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Bangladesh reports 2,265 new virus cases, deaths cross 3,900
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Government borrows from banks heavily as pandemic hits revenue
- Family of dead doctor in Jamalpur says it was a 'planned murder'
- Why antibody tests won’t help you much
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh
- India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3m