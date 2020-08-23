Bangladesh logs 34 new virus deaths, recoveries outstrip fresh cases again

The tally of infections climbed to 294,598 after 1,973 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 3,524 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, with the number of daily recoveries outpacing new infections for the fifth day. The recovery count currently stands at 179,091.

A total of 10,801 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 18.27 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 60.79 percent, while the latest deaths of 24 men and 10 women took the mortality rate to 1.34 percent.

Globally, over 23.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 804,556 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.