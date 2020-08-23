ACC prosecutes OC Pradip, wife over 'illegal wealth', money laundering

The case was filed with the anti-graft agency's integrated district office in Chattogram on Sunday, according to ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Pradip's wife Chumki Karon has also been named in the case.

They have been charged with amassing more than Tk 39.5 million beyond his known sources of income, concealing information on his assets and money laundering, said Pranab.

ACC officials said the investigation against Pradip began in 2018.

ACC Assistant Director Md Riyaz Uddin as plaintiff initiated the case against OC Pradip after finding substance in the allegations that Pradip had earned a fortune through 'bribes and corruption'.