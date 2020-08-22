Home > Bangladesh

Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 11:29 AM BdST

At least 6 people have died after a bus rammed into a car in Mymensingh.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka around 8:30 am Saturday, according to the fire service.

The car was about to make a U-turn near the Bhaluka Degree College when a Dhaka-bound Imam Paribahan bus slammed into the vehicle, said Al Noman, senior station officer of the fire service.

Six people, including the driver, a child and two women, died at the scene. But the authorities are yet to identify the victims.

