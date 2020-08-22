Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 11:29 AM BdST
At least 6 people have died after a bus rammed into a car in Mymensingh.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka around 8:30 am Saturday, according to the fire service.
The car was about to make a U-turn near the Bhaluka Degree College when a Dhaka-bound Imam Paribahan bus slammed into the vehicle, said Al Noman, senior station officer of the fire service.
Six people, including the driver, a child and two women, died at the scene. But the authorities are yet to identify the victims.
More stories
- Six die in Mymensingh crash
- Malaysia deports Bangladeshi over Al Jazeera report
- Dubai migrant ‘plotted’ Ctg police box attack: officials
- Sinha was killed in one and a half minutes: RAB
- Virus caseload tops 290,000
- We weren't allowed to speak out: Hasina
- Where are the Aug 21 grenade attack convicts?
- Grenade attack survivors still bear their wounds
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Expert advice to beat back COVID-19 goes ‘unheeded’ in Bangladesh
- Aug 21 grenade attack convicts: Where are they?
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Major Sinha’s killing took only one and a half minutes: RAB
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Investigate US-Ziaur Rahman ‘connection’ behind Bangabandhu killing: Lifschultz