Family of dead doctor in Jamalpur says it was a 'planned murder'
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 10:21 PM BdST
The family of a doctor who was found dead in her government quarters in Jamalpur has claimed that she was murdered.
The doctor Sultana Parvin’s father Alauddin Azad -- a freedom fighter -- and younger sister Marina Parvin raised the allegation at a press conference in Jamalpur on Saturday.
The 37-year-old was working at the gynaecology department of Melandaha Upazila Health Complex.
After recovering her body on Aug 16, police claimed she had died by suicide by using Pathedrine injection. But her sister Marina dismissed the police claim and alleged that her death was a “planned murder”.
“There are many questions about my sister’s death. Her lips were cut. There was blood from her eyes, mouth and nose. Her body bore signs of injury. She bit her tongue. The neck had a black mark which indicates she was strangled,” Marina said.
“The police informed us much later. The local health department did not show us any sympathy after our arrival, let alone giving us minimum assistance. We were not even allowed into the building from where my sister’s body was recovered."
“Despite our requests, they did not let us even see the body. They kept the body wrapped in a polythene sheet in a storeroom, in front of a dustbin. We had to bury her on the third day.”
“Conducting an autopsy on a woman on the street under the open sky is extremely offensive. We were not provided with an ambulance we asked for to take her body home.”
Azad, the father, said he suspects two parties were involved in the death of Sultana -- her former husband’s family and professional competitors of Sultana.
He suspects Sultana’s former mother-in-law Shahana Akter, who is a former director at the Directorate General of Family Planning, deployed a secret group of people to "shadow" her.
“Doctors threatened her not to practise privately because they envied her popularity. They cannot be dropped from the list of suspects,” Azad said.
Pronoy Kanti Das, the civil surgeon of the district, refuted the allegation that the local health officials had not helped Sultana’s family.
“They would have received the ambulance had they followed the rules properly,” he said.
