Dubai migrant plotted attack on Chattogram traffic police box: officials

One of the four suspects arrested over the incident gave out the information about the youth while making a confessional statement in court, the Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, or CMP, said on Friday.

The youth has been identified by a single name ‘Shajahan’, a 30-year old native of Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila, according to police.

The explosion carried out by the militants at the port city’s Sholoshahar left two policemen, a child and two passers-by injured on Feb 28.

The Middle-East-based Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, a US-based intelligence group said in a tweet on Feb 29.

The Counter Terrorism unit of police is investigating the case filed over the incident at Panchlaish Police Station under the Explosives Act, 1884.

The four detained Neo-JMB members are Md Shahed, 20, ‘Saifullah’, 24, ‘Emran’, 25, and Abu Saleh, 25. Of them, Emran is a marketing student of Chattogram University.

Shahed, who was arrested in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila on Jul 27, revealed the information about Shahjahan who also had inspired the carpenter to be radicalised by Islamic extremism, police said.

“Shajahan used to help them financially. Police are trying to gather more information about him though he is living abroad now,” CTTC Inspector Aftab Hossain, who is investigating the case, told bdnews24.com.

“Shajahan, who has been living in Dubai over the last few years, returned home after the death of his sister last year. He formed an Islamist group at that time and plotted the attack,” police quoted Shahed as saying.

He left Bangladesh during the month of Ramadan last year and continued to communicate with the group via multiple apps, the officials added.