Dubai migrant plotted attack on Chattogram traffic police box: officials
Uttam Sen Gupta, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 03:17 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 03:17 AM BdST
Police have information about the involvement of a Dubai expatriate youth in plotting and financing a bomb attack on a traffic police box in Chattogram six months ago.
One of the four suspects arrested over the incident gave out the information about the youth while making a confessional statement in court, the Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, or CMP, said on Friday.
The youth has been identified by a single name ‘Shajahan’, a 30-year old native of Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila, according to police.
The explosion carried out by the militants at the port city’s Sholoshahar left two policemen, a child and two passers-by injured on Feb 28.
The Counter Terrorism unit of police is investigating the case filed over the incident at Panchlaish Police Station under the Explosives Act, 1884.
Shahed, who was arrested in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila on Jul 27, revealed the information about Shahjahan who also had inspired the carpenter to be radicalised by Islamic extremism, police said.
“Shajahan used to help them financially. Police are trying to gather more information about him though he is living abroad now,” CTTC Inspector Aftab Hossain, who is investigating the case, told bdnews24.com.
He left Bangladesh during the month of Ramadan last year and continued to communicate with the group via multiple apps, the officials added.
