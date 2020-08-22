Bangladesh reports 2,265 new virus cases, deaths cross 3,900
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 03:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,265 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 292,625.
The death toll climbed to 3,907 after 46 new fatalities were registered until 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 2,952 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, with the number of daily recoveries outpacing new infections for the fourth day. The recovery count currently stands at 175,567.
A total of 11,356 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.95 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 60 percent while the latest deaths of 36 men and 10 women took the mortality rate to 1.34 percent.
Globally, over 22.95 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 799,364 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
