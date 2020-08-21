Malaysia set to deport Bangladeshi who claimed migrant mistreatment in Al Jazeera documentary
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2020 09:28 PM BdST
Malaysian authorities are set to deport Md Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi migrant worker who was arrested after claiming mistreatment of immigrants in a documentary.
He will be sent back to Bangladesh via a flight from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday night, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.
A deportation team was scheduled to transport Rayhan to the airport at 9pm local time, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, director general of the Immigration Department, said in a statement.
K Sumitha Shaanthinni and C Selvaraja, the lawyers for Rayhan, had said in a statement Rayhan would be deported immediately after his COVID-19 screening test results.
Sumitha had said the deportation process would include getting a flight ticket to Bangladesh.
The department arrested him on Jul 24 after Al Jazeera published the documentary "Locked up in Malaysia's Lockdown".
The documentary sparked an immediate backlash online while several officials decried the report as being inaccurate, misleading and unfair.
Al Jazeera said it stood by the "professionalism, quality and impartiality of its journalism" and called on Malaysia to withdraw the criminal investigation.
- Virus caseload tops 290,000
- We weren't allowed to speak out: Hasina
- Where are the Aug 21 grenade attack convicts?
- Grenade attack survivors still bear their wounds
- Explosion imperils Bangladeshis in Lebanon
- 41 virus deaths, 2,868 cases reported in a day
- Court opens trials of JKG CEO, wife
- Railway scraps NID rule for passengers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh pop star Ferdous Wahid hospitalised
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Investigate US-Ziaur Rahman ‘connection’ behind Bangabandhu killing: Lifschultz
- Aug 21 grenade attack convicts: Where are they?
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Aug 21 grenade attack: a timeline of events
- Bangladesh records 39 new virus deaths, cases top 290,000
- 16 years on, Bangladesh grenade attack survivors still live with scars of horror