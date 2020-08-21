Bangladesh records 39 new virus deaths, cases top 290,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2020 03:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 2,401 fresh cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, taking the tally of infections to 290,360.
The death toll climbed to 3,861 after 39 new fatalities were registered until 8 am Friday, data from the health directorate showed.
The number of daily recoveries overshot new infections for the third day in a row after another 3,624 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospitals. The recovery count currently stands at 172,615, according to government data.
A total of 12,943 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 18.55 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 59.45 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent following the latest deaths of 27 men and 12 women.
Globally, over 22.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 793,864 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
