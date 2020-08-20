Supreme Court extends stay order on compensation to families of United Hospital fire victims

The lawyers believed that the High Court directive asking the hospital to pay four families Tk 3 million each will not remain effective now following the latest orders issued by the apex court.

The six-strong full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, issued the orders after hearing a petition filed by the United Hospital on Thursday.

Lawyers Rokanuddin Mahmud, Mostafizur Rahman Khan and Tanjib-ul Alam represented the United Hospital while lawyers Anik R Haque, Hasan MS Azim and Muntasir Ahmed argued for the writ petitioners in the court.

“The Appellate Division has extended its chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court directive asking the hospital authorities to pay the families of fire victims Tk 3 million each in compensation,” lawyer Mostafizur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

He said his client no longer needs to pay the money to four families of the fire victims now that the apex court has extended the stay order despite issuing a rule over the payment of compensation.

However, the apex court said that its extension of the stay order will not affect High Court hearings and disposal of the writ petitions.

A High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim ordered the United Hospital on Jul 15 to pay each of the four families Tk 3 million in in compensation within 15 days.

On appeal by the hospital authorities, a Supreme Court chamber judge stayed the High Court orders on Jul 21.

The fire burnt down a tent-like isolation unit for COVID-19 patients and killed five patients at the United Hospital in Dhaka on May 27.

The blaze quickly swept through the structure as the materials used for the construction and the hand sanitizers kept inside were inflammable, the police said.